Kazakhstan may ditch Chinese UAVs for Turkish Bayraktar TB2s, Russian media claims

Titanium100

Titanium100

Kazakhstan may ditch Chinese UAVs for Turkish Bayraktar TB2s, Russian media claims

1606460394_5.jpg



Kazakhstan is considering the purchase of Bayraktar Tactical Block 2 (TB2) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Chinese drones after the Turkey-made aircraft proved capable in several fields, especially during Azerbaijan's operations in the Caucasus, Russian media reported.

According to several media outlets that cited the RIA Novosti news agency’s reports published on Nov. 27, due to the Turkish drones’ success in Nagorno-Karabakh, where Azerbaijan used them to help retake its occupied lands, Kazakhstan is planning to ditch the Chinese UAVs to buy the Bayraktar TB2.

“The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan may acquire several dozen Turkish Bayraktar TB2 multipurpose attack UAVs, after the drone demonstrated colossal superiority in the conflict in the Caucasus, successfully coping with the assigned tasks and causing even modern air defense systems to show almost complete invulnerability,” the media reports said.

The agency report cited several unidentified sources who said the command of the Air Force of Kazakhstan intends to seriously approach the issue of weapons and in the near future may acquire a fairly large batch of Bayraktar TB2 attack UAVs.

“A delegation from the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan visited the 14th Unmanned Aircraft Systems Base Command between Nov. 23-25, 2020 in order to examine the UAV and its facilities,” a statement by Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense said earlier on Nov. 26.


The base is located in southeastern Turkey’s Batman and is home to Bayraktar TB2 drones, along with Anka and Heron UAVs, belonging to the Turkish Air Forces Command (HvKK) and the Turkish Land Forces Command (KKK).

Turkey has used TB2s and Anka UAVs, manufactured by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), in operations in Syria and Libya.
 
Beast

Lol.. Right, kazakhstan will ditch Chinese wing loong I and go for wing loong II.

Soon, we will see rubbish report claim PA ditch wing loong II and go for TB 2.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Beast said:
Lol.. Right, kazakhstan will ditch Chinese wing loong I and go for wing loong II.

Soon, we will see rubbish report claim PA ditch wing loong II and go for TB 2.
I don't think Pakistan will ditch chinese UAVs in respect of the alliance with China but they will also go for Turkish TB2s and other turkish air-defense systems to bolster their defenses
 
Shah_Deu

Shah_Deu

Titanium100 said:
Well Kazakhstan is very close to Russia. Since even the Russian jamming and electronic warfare systems failed to stop the Azerbaijani drone raids on Armenia, which is quite bad for the ever worsening reputation of the Russian defence equipment, I wouldn't be surprised if its Russia who wants to get access to the drones in order develop appropriate electronic warfare and jamming equipment to counter those drones if faced in the future.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Shah_Deu said:
Well Kazakhstan is very close to Russia. Since even the Russian jamming and electronic warfare systems failed to stop the Azerbaijani drone raids on Armenia, which is quite bad for the ever worsening reputation of the Russian defence equipment, I wouldn't be surprised if its Russia who wants to get access to the drones in order develop appropriate electronic warfare and jamming equipment to counter those drones if faced in the future.
Turkey has bases in Kazakstan and could maintain the drones but Russia could get hold of TB2 via Ukraine. Turkey will bolster Turkic nations defenses in the next 2-3 years their militaries doesn't look bad but needs more upgraded turkish technology
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

hualushui said:
The actual combat in Libya proved that the wing loong drone is better than the TB2
lmao you gotta be joking? Hafter got smashed which is why Egypt wanted to intervene and things could have gotten out of hands since the ceasefire due Egypt being strategically located in the Suez-canal it would have cut the world trading network hence why the ceasefire but Hafter lost militarily. Wing Loong got out-performed by a margin
 
Beast

Titanium100 said:
lmao you gotta be joking? Hafter got smashed which is why Egypt wanted to intervene and things could have gotten out of hands since the ceasefire due Egypt being strategically located in the Suez-canal it would have cut the world trading network hence why the ceasefire but Hafter lost militarily. Wing Loong got out-performed by a margin
Dont talk nonsense just to boast your TB sales. You shall look at WIng Loong II spec used by Hafter. TB2 are small drone. The payload , altitude, endurance are far inferior compare to Wing Loong II.

Same as GNA who brag to over run Hafter, only to accept ceasefire in the end. Hafter still control most of Libya and most oil.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Beast said:
Dont talk nonsense just to boast your TB sales. You shall look at WIng Loong II spec used by Hafter. TB2 are small drone. The payload , altitude, endurance are far inferior compare to Wing Loong II.

Same as GNA who brag to over run Hafter, only to accept ceasefire in the end. Hafter still control most of Libya and most oil.
But Haftar lost the intial war against the GNA he couldn't hold them. TB2s just destroyed his garrisons everywhere since it is an open terrain As I explained earlier ceasefire came from avoding Egypt-Turkey conflict which could have been disaster for the world and came with alot of EU and UN pressure and mediation but Haftar himself lost he couldn't have defended Sirte or Benghazi he was spend by that time. UAE was using Wing Loong but they were out-performed and defeated quite comfortably with minimal turkish presence and mercenaries. What Libya proved is that Turkey is a juggernaut due to the terrain it was never about brute force but who can limit whos superiority by jamming and shooting down their offenses while avoiding your offenses from being brought down or countered it was a game of wits
 
Beast

Titanium100 said:
But Haftar lost the intial war against the GNA he couldn't hold them. TB2s just destroyed his garrisons everywhere since it is an open terrain As I explained earlier ceasefire came from avoding Egypt-Turkey conflict which could have been disaster for the world and came with alot of EU and UN pressure and mediation but Haftar himself lost he couldn't have defended Sirte or Benghazi. UAE was using Wing Loong but they were out-performed and defeated quite comfortably with minimal turkish presence and mercenaries. What Libya proved is that Turkey is a juggernaut due to the terrain it was never about brute force but who can limit whos superiority by jamming and shooting down their offenses while avoiding your offenses from being brought down or countered it was a game of wits
As wing loong II never inflict damage on GNA? The war is lose on ground but not air. Hafter forces are more of mercenary while Turkey shipped in Syrian Turkic militant who are battle hardened.
 
Globenim

Unnamed media: "According to other unnamed media citing Russian media RIA which we are not going to cite or even link to, Kazakhstan may ditch other countries uavs for Turkish drones"

Peak journalism. Now you can guess 3 times why the OP didn't post the Turkish source.



Also I could not find a single article actually speaking about this at all over the last 2 months on the Russian news source that the Turkish media claims other media would be citing

So in short source or never happend.
 
CatSultan

CatSultan

I think this is a sign that kazakhistan is slowly drifting away from being a russian client state.
 

