Kazakhstan and China increase freight volume by 30%

There is a positive dynamic of the freight volume by rail in Kazakhstan this year. 263 million tons of cargo were transported in eight months last year through the country, while this year the freight volume increased by 1.5 percent over the same period, which is nearly 267 million tons. According to the press service of Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development, such result was reached due to the timely measures taken within the Integrated Plan for Recovering Economic Growth, as well as cancelled fees and payments for storage of cargoes, idle time of wagons and fines for non-fulfillment of the loading plan for monthly requests.



This year, the freight volume between Kazakhstan and China has significantly increased by 30 percent. More than 14 million tons of goods were transshipped through border crossings between the countries in eight months of 2020. This became known during a videoconference with participation of Chairperson of the NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Sauat Mynbayev and General Manager of the China Railway (CR) Lu Dongfu, reported the company’s press service.



The parties plan to increase the volume of cargo transportation through the border crossings to 21 million tons by the end of the year. They also noted that today, special attention is paid to ensuring the increasing volumes of freight through the border crossings Dostyk - Alashankou and Altynkol - Khorgos. Sauat Mynbayev spoke about the implementation of the project for the development and modernization of the infrastructure of the Dostyk station.



“As part of the Nurly Zhol State Infrastructure Development Program for 2020–2025, the first stage of the “Modernization of the Dostyk-Moiynty railway transport corridor” project will be implemented. It is planned to overhaul the track and build a number of railway infrastructure facilities, including the second main and receiving-departure tracks at certain sections,” he said.



Experts said that all this will create an unimpeded, accelerated passage of trains through border stations and significantly increase the volume of transit cargoes through the territory of Kazakhstan. It is also planned that the implementation of infrastructure solutions will favorably affect the speed of container trains across the territory of Kazakhstan and by 2025 will reach 1,300-1,400 kilometers per day, while the transfer capacity of the Dostyk station will reach 1 million of twenty-foot equivalent.

24.09.2020 14:05