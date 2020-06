Kazakhstan’s Air Force fleet has added four Mi-35MsReports issued by Interfax-Kazakhstan shows four new Mi-35M multi-functional attack helicopters arriving at an air base in the west of the country on 22 June 2020. The delivery of helicopters to the Kazakhstan Air Defence Force (KADF) was carried out as part of military-technical cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, as well as an agreement between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Rosoboronexport enterprise.This is third batch of Mi-35Ms delivered to Kazakhstan. The first contract for the attack helicopters was signed in 2016 and delivery of 01-04 Red were made. A follow on contract came in 2017, with deliveries of Mi-35Ms marked 05-08 Red in 2018. The contract for the current batch has been signed in May 2018, marked 09-12 Red, and rounds up the total number of Kazakh Mi-35Ms to a dozen.