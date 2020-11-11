Kazakhstan Air Force deploys new Sukhoi Su-30SM fighters from Karaganda Air Base Karaganda Air Base in Kazakhstan, named after the Hero of the Soviet Union Nurken Abdirov, has received new Su-30SM fighter jets.

Karaganda Air Base in Kazakhstan, named after the Hero of the Soviet Union Nurken Abdirov, has received new Su-30SM fighter jets.Under the agreement with the Russian Federation and the program of re-equipment of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, the Air Force received multirole Su-30SM aircraft. "Su-30SM aircraft will significantly increase the ability to protect troops and facilities from air strikes, to detect and destroy air and ground targets. Thanks to them, the potential of the Armed Forces will increase, "said the Commander-in-Chief of the Air Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Nurlan Ormanbetov.These aircraft have beeninducted from the Irkutsk Aircraft Plant since 2015. The flight and engineering staff of the Karaganda air base underwent full training at the Taldykorgan aircraft factory.Kazakhstan has ordered in total 24 Su-30SM fighters under three contracts. It received first four Su-30SMs under the first contract in April 2015. A second contract for eight aircraft was signed in December 2015. The first two aircraft of the second order were delivered in December 2016 and another two in December 2017. The third order for 12 more aircraft was approved in August 2017 and eight aircraft were ordered in May 2018. The last four aircraft of the second contract were delivered in December 2018. It had 12 Su-30SMs in service as of December 2018.