"We have been here, on this land, for 150 years. Why did Allah punish us in this way?" she asked. "How do we move on?"



What this man is saying above is why even in the U.S. I'm seeing lot's of Muslims abandoning religion altogether they seeing two thing(s) some I've spoken to:



1) God forsaken Muslims from their perspective and then questioning Islam altogether; saying, "If God loved Muslims and given us the correct religion to follow, why, put us Muslims to shame in front of the world and destine us with incompetent leaders".



2) Seeing other Muslims killing Muslims for petty things such as this who have taken refuge, shatters any brotherhood, and say that Christians are more welcoming to their nations.

