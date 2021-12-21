What's new

Kazakh journalist Nazgul Kenzhetay detained by Russia.

A very unfortunate event...

Nazgul Kenzhetay, known for her influential videos about the Turkic world, was detained in the Khakasya region of the Russian Federation, where people of Turkish descents also live. She continues to be detained for 4 days.

Nazgul Kenzhetay was shooting cultural videos about Turks in the region.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1473220028325629958

According to what has been said all equipment and recording devices were also confiscated. Her relatives and friends are worried about her health.

In recent years, her programs about Crimean Turks and Uyghur Turks have attracted the attention of a very important audience, although they were not covered by the mainstream media.
 
