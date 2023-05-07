What's new

KAUST claims 33.2% efficiency for perovskite/silicon tandem solar cell

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
32,300
30
21,087
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.pv-magazine.com

KAUST claims 33.2% efficiency for perovskite/silicon tandem solar cell

The European Solar Test Installation (ESTI) has confirmed the results of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology's (KAUST) new perovskite/silicon tandem solar cell. KAUST researchers claim the tech is a step forward from other perovskite-silicon cells they have developed.
www.pv-magazine.com www.pv-magazine.com

The European Solar Test Installation (ESTI) has confirmed the results of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology’s (KAUST) new perovskite/silicon tandem solar cell. KAUST researchers claim the tech is a step forward from other perovskite-silicon cells they have developed.

Scientists led by Saudi Arabia’s KAUST have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 33.2% for a perovskite-silicon solar cell. KAUST Professor Stefaan De Wolf made the announcement on the university's LinkedIn account.

“Glad to announce we obtained a certified power conversion efficiency of 33.2% for our monolithic perovskite/silicon tandem solars cells developed at the KAUST Solar Center,” he said. “With this, perovskite/silicon tandems are now the most efficient two-junction solar cell technology under standard illumination conditions, even better than III-Vs.”

The European Solar Test Installation (ESTI) has certified the result.

“The 33.2% efficiency was just added to the NREL chart,” he told pv magazine. “The cells are indeed a further improvement on our previous devices.”

In January, KAUST announced a power conversion efficiency of 28.1% for a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell based on textured silicon wafers. In August 2022, it claimed a 26.2% efficiency for a monolithic perovskite-silicon tandem photovoltaic device.
In December 2021, KAUST researchers achieved a power conversion efficiency of 28.2% for a tandem solar cell with an area of around 1 cm2, based on an n-i-p perovskite stacked on top of a silicon heterojunction.

The same research group recently announced an inverted perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell with a 1 nm interlayer based on magnesium fluoride (MgFx) placed between the perovskite layer and the hole transport layer (HTL), in order to reduce voltage losses.

*The article was updated on April 13 to specify that the European Solar Test Installation (ESTI) has certified the result.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

从八品主簿
The conversion efficiency of perovskite laminated cells frequently breaks records, and China has entered the second stage of industrialization
Replies
0
Views
302
从八品主簿
从八品主簿
beijingwalker
Saudi: KAUST partnerships in China to accelerate knowledge, technology exchange
Replies
0
Views
228
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
German Researchers Set New World Record for Solar Cell Efficiency
Replies
0
Views
999
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Introvert
Pakistani scientist sets two world records in solar cell technology
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
Riz
Riz
Hamartia Antidote
MIT: Paper-thin solar cell can turn any surface into a power source
Replies
0
Views
345
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom