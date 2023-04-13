What's new

Kattar Hindus slaughter a cow. Pin the blame on Muslims

The conspiracy to implicate the Muslim men was allegedly hatched on the eve of the festival in the Gautam Nagar area of Agra city, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the members of All India Hindu Mahasabha, including leader Jitendra Kumar, filed a police complaint alleging that he witnessed four Muslim men slaughtering a cow in the thickets near Gautam Nagar and were planning to sell the beef.

He accused locals Mohammad Rizwan and his three sons Nakeem, Vijju, and Shanu in the police complaint.

A complaint was registered against Mr Rizwan and his three sons at Etmaddulah police station under sections of the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act after the police found cow meat on the reported spot.

The police found the spokesperson of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Sanjay Jat, as allegedly the main conspirator.

The cow was slaughtered on the eve of Ram Navami to disturb social harmony. We had unconfirmed reports about such an incident but got conclusive evidence when they tried to implicate some innocent people,” a police officer told Indian newspaper TheTelegraph.

Four Hindu activists arrested in India for killing cows to try and frame Muslims

Report says Ram Navami riots were ‘pre-planned and orchestrated’
