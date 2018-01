Where the citizen-government gap is bridged by using the RTI Act for administrative reforms



Leased out to the Army in 1964, Tosa Maidan or ‘the king of the meadows’ had been turned into a firing range, a hazardous place where landmines often went off, killing or seriously maiming herdsmen.

Reclaiming grounds

“I visited Shunglipora (in Budgam district) to conduct a health camp and found that every third woman there was a widow of a shepherd who had died in Tosa Maidan,” he said. That was when the doctor decided to bring together people of the area to demand justice.

They filed RTIs to get hold of official documents and put together figures on deaths of shepherds from landmine blasts to strengthen their cause. The local revenue department relented and annulled the lease.

“By pelting stones or pursuing separatist agendas, ordinary citizens cannot hope to resolve their day-to-day grievances or secure their basic entitlements from the government. This is where the RTI Act comes in.”

The spontaneous people’s movement has seen around 20-25% women members and several representatives from the younger generation, many of them school dropouts. “The best thing about the movement is that everyone volunteers, and activists pay the RTI application fees out of their own pockets,” Nayak said.

Demanding to know

RTI activists have also sought information on disappearances, pellet injuries sustained by citizens, and extra-judicial killings.

Requests have been denied under section 8(1) (a) of the RTI Act, citing security reasons.

Besides, for a large State like J&K there are only three information commissioners available; the last Annual Report was put out by the State Information Commission in 2013-14.