Kashmir’s Call for Concern: 1 in 15 are Drug Addicts

Jammu Kashmir has nearly 10 lakh drug addicts: Data - The Kashmiriyat Jammu Kashmir has nearly ten lakh drug addicts, as per the National Survey on Extent and Pattern of Substance Use in India conducted by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment India through National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences...

Jammu Kashmir has nearly ten lakh drug addicts, as per the National Survey on Extent and Pattern of Substance Use in India conducted by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment India through National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi.The data revealed in the parliament after National Conference Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi in Lokh Saba sought details of total number of suspected drug-addicts in Jammu Kashmir.As per a report by Daily Excelsior, 1,08000 males and 36,000 females were found using cannabis while 5,34,000 males and 8,000 females were found in the dragnet of opioids and 1,60,000 males and 8,000 females were found using sedatives of different kinds.Likewise, 1,27,000 males and 7,000 females were noticed using inhalants and large number of males and females were addicts of cocaine, Amphetamine-Type Stimulants (ATS) and Hallucinogens, the ministry informed the parliament, the report said.However, reports suggest that the numbers might be much more than the figures pointed out by the ministry.