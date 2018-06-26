What's new

Kashmiris prefer Chinese rule than Indian

NEW DELHI: Besieged Kashmiris, including those that once had faith in their destiny with India, would today prefer to be ruled by China than New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir’s former pro-India chief minister Farooq Abdullah said in a TV interview aired on Wednesday.

“Today Kashmiris do not feel Indian and do not want to be Indian … They are slaves … They would rather have the Chinese rule them,” Mr Abdullah told veteran TV anchor Karan Thapar, in an interview for The Wire online.

www.dawn.com

Angry Kashmiris would prefer Chinese rule, says Farooq Abdullah

“Today Kashmiris do not feel Indian and do not want to be Indian [...] they are slaves," he says.
www.dawn.com
 
