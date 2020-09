Kashmiris prefer Chinese rule than Indian

Angry Kashmiris would prefer Chinese rule, says Farooq Abdullah “Today Kashmiris do not feel Indian and do not want to be Indian [...] they are slaves," he says.

NEW DELHI: Besieged Kashmiris, including those that once had faith in their destiny with India, would today prefer to be ruled by China than New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir’s former pro-India chief minister Farooq Abdullah said in a TV interview aired on Wednesday.“Today Kashmiris do not feel Indian and do not want to be Indian … They are slaves … They would rather have the Chinese rule them,” Mr Abdullah told veteran TV anchor Karan Thapar, in an interview foronline.