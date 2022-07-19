Kashmiris on both sides of LOC & World over observing 'Accession to Pakistan Day' | 2022 .

(File Photo)In his message on the occasion of Jammu and Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan Day, President Arif Alvi reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to continue to support the brave Kashmiri people in their struggle for right to self-determination.He said we renew our pledge to stand in solidarity with the brave Kashmiri people in their historic and continuing struggle to materialize their dream to accede to Pakistan.Paying tributes to the sacrifices of Kashmiri people spanning over seven decades, the President said Pakistan will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris facing the brutal and illegal actions of the Hindutva supremacist Indian government.Arif Alvi said durable peace in South Asia is contingent upon the peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.