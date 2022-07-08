What's new

Kashmiris observing 6th martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Muzaffar Wani | July 2022 .

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545329632282656769


Kashmiris to observe 6th martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani today

July 08, 2022
8813978051657249538.jpg

(File Photo)
As a part of Kashmir martyrs week, Kashmiris are observing the 6th martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani on Friday.
The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has urged people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to assemble in Burhan Wani's native town Tral on Friday.
Rallies will also be held in Muzaffarabad and other areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and the major world capitals on Friday to mark the day.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545297006943428608




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545335488839557123
 
