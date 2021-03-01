Kashmiris Observe Right To Self-Determination Day | Indian Occupied Kashmir | White News Urdu

President Dr Arif Alvi

Mushal Malik said :

Pakistan observes the Kashmir Solidarity Day on this day to express support for the Kashmiri brethren and remind the international community of its commitments made to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJ&K). The day will be marked by various activities including rallies, seminars and conferences across the world to remind the UN that it must implement its relevant resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute to save the Kashmiris from Indian brutalities.has said no Indian attempt will succeed in misleading the international community and glossing over India’s state-terrorism being perpetrated with shameless impunity in IIOJK.* Harassment of Kashmiri girls by editing their pictures and selling them to **** sites is very common.𝐒𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐦𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐡𝐫𝐲 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭: * 4.2 million fake domiciles were given to Hindus to settle more and more RSS and Hindus in Kashmir. * Today, international public opinion is in favor of Kashmir. * Every oppression of Modi against Kashmiris or minorities in India has been exposed. * We have to maximize our efforts to help the Kashmiris. Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that: * By removing article 370, the Modi government has* violated the resolutions* of the UN. * Now educated and elite Kashmiri people are offering sacrifice. * Syed Gillani has said that we are Pakistani and Pakistan belongs to us. Syed Fakhar Imam said * The international community has acknowledged the Kashmir dispute. Sobia Kamal said * Major Countries and human rights organizations should take notice of what is happening in Kashmir. People are living miserable life there. * All credit goes to Kashmiris for how long they have stood against Indian oppression. Mushal Malik said: * Harassment of Kashmiri girls by editing their pictures and selling them to **** sites is very commonComplete Details Here: