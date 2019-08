In the protest video below kashmiris are holding protest paper boards with date written on it which is 16/08/2019 so the bhartis and bharti media cannot blame us for showing old videos and let the world know kashmiris are not happy with the decision taken on 5th of August and modi is a lier.They are also thanking Pakistani people and their government for all the efforts, somehow they are getting news from our side.Wow I am impressed how cleverly kashmiris address their problems.Stay tuned tommorow on Friday there is a huge protest called by huriyat leaders in IOK the biggest since 5th August.They are unstoppable does not matter what modi do I think now they are not controllable.