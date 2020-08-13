These posters are inscribed with slogans as “We are Pakistani, Pakistan is ours”. The posters are also inscribed with “Indian Independence Day as “Black Day” and what we want is freedom”. The posters of Pakistan’s Independence Day have been put to display in Occupied Kashmir. According to media reports, the posters were put to display in Occupied Kashmir to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day as Independence Day, Hurriyat leaders and various parties have announced to celebrate August 14 with enthusiasm. These posters are inscribed with slogans as “We are Pakistani, Pakistan is ours”. The posters are also inscribed with “Indian Independence Day as “Black Day” and what we want is freedom”. Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gillani and Mir Waaz Umer Farooq have appealed to observe Indian Independence Day August 15 as “Black Day” and complete strike in the valley. He said that Pakistan Independence Day should be celebrated as thanksgiving day at the valley. Revocation of Kashmir’s special status Tensions are on the rise in Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian state situated mostly in the Himalayas. For decades, it has had constitutional autonomy from India. The region is an area of major territorial conflict between India and Pakistan. On 5 August 2019, the Government of India revoked the special status, or limited autonomy, granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir—a region administered by India as a state which consists of the larger part of Kashmir which has been the subject of dispute among India, Pakistan, and China since 1947. Among the Indian government actions accompanying the revocation was the cutting off of communication lines in the Kashmir Valley, a region gripped by a prolonged freedom movement. Several leading Kashmiri politicians were taken into custody, including the former chief minister. Read more: Violence Against Kashmiri Women New York’s Times Square lights up to highlight one year of Kashmir Siege New York’s Times Square beamed messages on Kashmir Siege in solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir on the occasion of the one-year anniversary of the illegal annexation of Kashmir. The messages appeared on the billboards to highlight the Kashmir siege. “Kashmiris Lives Matter” read the message on the billboard in white and red letters. Another billboard read the message of “Kashmir Siege Day”. The messages also showed up two hands raised in protest depicting the struggles and frustration of Kashmiris against Indian aggression, particularly after a forced siege of one year by the Indian government. Read more: Kashmir: the death nail of ‘Incredible India’? The message of protests appeared on the billboards on the occasion of completion of one year of lockdown and curfew in Jammu Kashmir. The message of Indian aggression in Kashmir started appearing on billboards at New York’s Times Square on August 3, two days prior to Aug 5th Annexation anniversary – and continued to appear for a week to highlight the atrocities of Indian government and armed forces in the valley internationally. online Int’l News with additional input by GVS News Desk https://www.globalvillagespace.com/kashmiris-display-pakistans-independence-day-posters-in-srinagar/