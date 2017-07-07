What's new

Kashmiris and Pakistanis observe martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani Shaheed

Last updated on: 08 July,2021 03:02 pm

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC observe martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani
SRINAGAR (Web Desk) – Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control and elsewhere in the world are observing fifth martyrdom anniversary of renowned Kashmiri young freedom fighter Burhan Muzaffar Wani today (Thursday) with the renewed pledge to continue the mission of martyrs.
Political, religious and social organizations have arranged a number of programs to pay homage to the young Kashmiri freedom fighter who embraced martyrdom in struggle for freedom of his motherland.
In Muzaffarabad, protest rallies and processions are being held under Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell, and Pasban-e-Hurriyat.
In his message on the fifth martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Muzaffar Wani, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Masood Khan urged people of AJK, Pakistan, and diaspora community to pay homage to martyrs of freedom struggle in befitting manner.
He urged the United Nations to stop the state terrorism unleashed by occupying forces in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.


A human tragedy that people still have to die for an issue that can resolved politically. Musharraf had his four-point formula.

I myself have presented a solution :

defence.pk

A political solution for Kashmir and lasting peace for India and Pakistan

A political solution for Kashmir and lasting peace for India and Pakistan Written by: Jamahir Category cloud: Opinion, analysis India and Pakistan need to settle the long, sad but frankly immature dispute over Kashmir once and for all. Peacefully and politically. Both have similar social...
defence.pk
 
