subjected to two separate rounds of beatings by soldiers.

In the second beating

threatened to take away and marry their female relatives.

The abuses in the nighttime raids by troops

In the village of Parigam, the family of baker Sonaullah Sofi was asleep when army troops raided his home.

The soldiers took his two sons into a street, hitting them with gun butts,iron chains and sticks, Sofi said.

"Helpless, I heard my sons scream as soldiers started beating them up

mercilessly in the middle of the road,"

Indian troops of intimidating and controlling the population with physical and sexual abuse and unjustified arrests.

Abuses alleged by rights groups since 1989 have included rape,sodomy, waterboarding, electric

shocks to the genitals, burns and sleep deprivation.

rape, torture and extrajudicial killings in Kashmir.

the new reports of abuse in the security forces' ongoing campaign were "disturbing."

he sends his daughter to another location before they arrive.[/B]

"They say they've come to check on my son but I know they come looking for my daughter," Dar said, his eyes welling with tears.

Residents of three other villages said soldiers had threatened to take girls away from their families for marriage.

"They're marauding our homes and hearths like a victorious army. They

are now behaving as if they have a right over our lives, property and honor," said Nazir Ahmed Bhat, who lives in Arihal.

In early August, soldiers came to the home of Rafiq Ahmed Lone while he was away.

"The soldiers asked my wife to accompany them for searching our home. When she refused, she was beaten up with gun butts and sticks," Lone said. While she was being beaten, the soldiers killed their rooster, he added.