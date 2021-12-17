Kashmiri youth in jail for supporting Pak cricket team win

Samurai_assassin
Oct 25, 2016
Jailed for praising the wrong cricket team
An Indian student's family calls for his release after he was arrested for celebrating Pakistan's victory.
I guess Pakistanis are much more relaxed when it comes to national identity.In Pakistan, elected MNAs from Waziristan shout Afghanistan zindabad in assembly, and nothing happens.
