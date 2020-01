Kashmiri medical students rushing all over for Bangladesh visa



Bangladesh has emerged as a popular destination for medical students from India and elsewhere in South Asia

“Students from other Indian states are getting the visas without any problem,” the manager added.

“The Bangladesh diplomats are giving visas to students travelling to the country for medical education from other states of India, but they are telling us we have some problems with Kashmiri students,” the manager said.

“So we are wondering whether there is something that has happened since mid-December and if they have some instruction from the Indian government not to give visas to Kashmiri students,” the manager added.