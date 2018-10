An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was killed in a suspected sniper attack by militants on the outskirts of SrinagarWhile security officials said they were ascertaining whether ASI Rajendra Prasad of the CISF was hit by the sniper fire, the Jaish-e-Mohammad militant group claimed they had carried out the sniper attack. Before the CISF officer’s killing, two security men have been killed in south Kashmir’s Tral area since Sunday reportedly by a sniper. The CISF officer, a resident of Rajasthan, was guarding the power grid station at Wagoora, Nowgam, on the city’s outskirts when he was shot during the Friday-Saturday night.“It was a standoff fire by militants and he was hit on his face,” Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdhi told The Tribune. “Initial investigation suggested the militants fired from a nearby under-construction double-storey building. We are ascertaining whether it was a sniper fire.” Inspector General of the CRPF, Srinagar, Ravideep Singh Sahi said it was a “target fire”.“It is possible that it could be a sniper fire. But we are examining,” Sahi said. It is possibly the first time that militants are using sniper fire on security forces in Kashmir since the eruption of militancy.An Army soldier and a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) man have been killed in the similar incidents at Tral in Pulwama district.On Sunday evening, SSB Constable Vijay Kumar was killed inside a CRPF camp by militants who used sniper rifles. As the incident took place in the night hours, there is a possibility that the sniper may have been armed with the night-vision device. Four days later, an Army jawan, Sepoy Ngamsiamliana, was killed and another injured in a similar way inside a camp. “If it is established that militants have armed themselves with sniper rifles, it is a serious security challenge,” a senior security official said. “There were already some indications since the last year that Pakistan has started giving new weaponry to militants which included American M4 rifle used by NATO forces in Afghanistan and armour-piercing bullets.”