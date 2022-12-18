What's new

Kashmiri sherni Yana Mir responding to bilawal bhutto

Laozi

Laozi

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2016
4,053
-25
4,369
Country
India
Location
India
She needs to be stopped by Pakistanis ASAP

Somebody issue a Fatwa

Its destroying a Narrative which took 75 years of hard work.
 
Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
3,078
3
4,150
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
There is no reason to formally reply to Bollywood theatrics, the world is witness to the human rights abuses in Kashmir and the fact that Indians cannot even survive in Kashmir without tons of security and by turning it into the world's most militarised zone.

Pajeets are hated by Kashmiris.
 
V

villageidiot

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
1,004
2
1,361
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
-=virus=- said:
Id hit that
Click to expand...
Somehow, that doesn't surprise me. All you gangus think will your dick.
That's why a kashmir ki sherni appeal so much to you.
I doesn't matter if she is a repulsive gangeeta on the inside (even looks and sounds like one) or if she was tukde tudke gang , you'd still be wanting to hit that albeit for different reasons.

-=virus=- said:
Something about nationalist women, bro... spl Kashmir jaise mamlay pe bol rahi hai... and a Kashmiri herself.

3/3🤛
💥
Click to expand...
@Bleek caught you there, bro. Don't try to hide it. You'd prefer anything over pajeetnis. I don't blame you. Just be honest about it.

Bleek said:
Anything better than the Pajeetnis you have in India let's be real here
Click to expand...
 
V

villageidiot

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
1,004
2
1,361
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Laozi said:
Moreover, she is good-looking
Click to expand...
See? They can't resist objectifying women. You'd want to hit mother teresa if you didn't hate christians.

Laozi said:
Who cares if she is dumb. You like IK don't you?
Click to expand...
(A+B)^2 ? Cloud cover?

[SSG]Q266 said:
Tf is going on in this comment section?

Someone issue this fatwa already before @_=virus=_ loses it completely
Click to expand...
Freedom of speech, bro. He's just saying what they are all thinking when they look a woman (women, not pajeetnis)
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
4,173
-21
2,637
Country
India
Location
India
villageidiot said:
Somehow, that doesn't surprise me. All you gangus think will your dick.
That's why a kashmir ki sherni appeal so much to you.
I doesn't matter if she is a repulsive gangeeta on the inside (even looks and sounds like one) or if she was tukde tudke gang , you'd still be wanting to hit that albeit for different reasons.


@Bleek caught you there, bro. Don't try to hide it. You'd prefer anything over pajeetnis. I don't blame you. Just be honest about it.
Click to expand...
mujhe to har flavour ki pasand hai, even commie ones.

maal = maal
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
BJP workers incensed by FM Bilawal's remarks on Modi protest outside Pakistan embassy in Delhi: report
Replies
4
Views
230
omegared
O
A
Indian Atrocities against Kashmiris need to stop : German Foreign Minister
2
Replies
21
Views
963
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
INDIAPOSITIVE
India is a neighbour, we cannot choose our neighbours: Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to WION
2 3
Replies
39
Views
2K
VkdIndian
VkdIndian
R
Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Lashes Out At Indian EAM Subramanyam Jaishankar
2
Replies
17
Views
392
Zornix
Zornix
H
BJP workers incensed by FM Bilawal's remarks on Modi protest outside Pakistan embassy in Delhi: report
Replies
2
Views
138
One_Nation
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom