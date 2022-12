Kashmiri sherni Yana Mir responding to bilawal bhutto

-=virus=- said: Something about nationalist women, bro... spl Kashmir jaise mamlay pe bol rahi hai... and a Kashmiri herself.



3/3🤛

💥 Click to expand...

Bleek said: Anything better than the Pajeetnis you have in India let's be real here Click to expand...

Somehow, that doesn't surprise me. All you gangus think will your dick.That's why aappeal so much to you.I doesn't matter if she is a repulsive gangeeta on the inside (even looks and sounds like one) or if she was, you'd still be wanting toalbeit for different reasons. @Bleek caught you there, bro. Don't try to hide it. You'd prefer anything over pajeetnis. I don't blame you. Just be honest about it.