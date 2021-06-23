Kashmiri Muslim lynched by Peaceful Hindus in Rajouri, IOK

Youth ‘lynched’ in J-K’s Rajouri

22 Jun 2021A 24-year-old man was lynched to death by goons in the Muradpur area of Rajouri.According to social activist and spokesperson Gujjar Bakarwal Youth Welfare Conference (JKGBYC), Guftar Choudhary, the man identified as Ajaz Dar was murdered while he was on his way home, “Murderer of Aijaz Dar should get death penalty. Only bread earner of a poor family killed by goons last night in Rajouri J-K. How many families will become victim of Lynching,” Choudhary tweeted.In another tweet, he said, “Brother of three sisters, father is paralysed young Aijaz Dar was killed last night while he was going back home with a Buffalo. Who will take care of his family now.”Meanwhile, an activist based in Poonch, Saima Chowdhary while taking to her Twitter handle said, “Lynching of Muslims are a reproduction of supremacy. Ajaz Dar, from Rajouri and the only breadwinner of the family was brutally beaten to death by communal murderers while he was taking a buffalo to his home. Another family lost his only beloved son to this new norm in India (SIC).”A local news gathering agency Global News Service quoting officials reported Unknown person(s) on Tuesday attacked and killed a person in Muradpur area of Rajouri.They said one Ajaz Dar son of Mohammad Afzal Dar of Rajdhani Thanamandi was attacked by some persons near Muradpur following which he died.A police officer told GNS that a case (FIR no 408/2021) under section 302/341/323/336/147/148 IPC has been registered in Poliec Station Rajouri and investigation initiated.“Very soon we will track and apprehend the accused,” the officer added. (with inputs from GNS)