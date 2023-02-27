Kashmiri Mujahids being hunted down in Pakistan

Bajwa's Pro-US policy had many aspects.



7 or 8 months ago Moeed Pirzadar did Vlog in which he mentioned his meeting with Bajwa in 2020. Where Bajwa wanted better relations with US (and even at the expense of China) . Moeed also analyzed that there's no way Pak can be ally of US when its arch rival India is already 100 times better ally of US as of now. US would never trust Pak at expense of India. So only way that could happen is if India thinks differently of Pakistan. Perhaps earning the trust of india was also one of the establishment's goals.



US second concern was on IK because of IK's pro China stance, his ambitions with Russia on oil & gas, his lecturing US on terrorism and the mess US opened in AFG. All that made US frustrated on IK. That's enough for our establishment to topple elected govts.



Everything is making sense now.





I wonder how these 2 or 3 Generals are dictating the policy of 22 crore nation against the wishes of the nation. How on earth they can trust US the country which made the mince out of our soldiers in Salala check posts. 28 Soldiers were turned into pieces by Apache helicopters. The same US which apparently was our ally but did raid on Abottabad. Obama in whitehouse was watching live without telling Pak anything about it. That's why even Bush secret memo's say that "India is a friend. Pakistan is not". I just can't imagine, how on earth these 2 or 3 Generals proved to be that dumb. The sanctions in the 1990's and all. The US only used as tissue paper when they needed us. We need to understand its india who is going to be US ally for good part of this century. Our natural alliance is with China. Even if Bajwa or few Generals don't like chinese food or don't understand their culture its okay. There's complete lack of strategic thinking in this institution.





