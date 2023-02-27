What's new

Kashmiri Mujahids being hunted down in Pakistan

Sayfullah

Sayfullah

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1630073257146855424
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1630062153997889536

Few days ago:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627720310366814208
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627892979078942722

Even earlier:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627960392151445504

Why are so many Kashmiri Mujahids suddenly being hunted down and martyred in Pakistan?
This definitely cannot happen without the help of people inside Pakistan.

S

SaadH

Lord Clive's colonial sepoys are now working for their new masters, the hindutva forces of India...first they gave them Kashmir on the platter, then they overthrew democratically elected gov't which was opposed to the colonial projects and now they are doing India's bidding at the micro level.

This reminds me of how colonial sepoys under Mushy gave their B team MQM a free hand for targeted assassinations of hundreds of police officers involved in the operation against MQM in the 90's.
 
C

CivilianSupremacy

Bajwa's Pro-US policy had many aspects.

7 or 8 months ago Moeed Pirzadar did Vlog in which he mentioned his meeting with Bajwa in 2020. Where Bajwa wanted better relations with US (and even at the expense of China) . Moeed also analyzed that there's no way Pak can be ally of US when its arch rival India is already 100 times better ally of US as of now. US would never trust Pak at expense of India. So only way that could happen is if India thinks differently of Pakistan. Perhaps earning the trust of india was also one of the establishment's goals.

US second concern was on IK because of IK's pro China stance, his ambitions with Russia on oil & gas, his lecturing US on terrorism and the mess US opened in AFG. All that made US frustrated on IK. That's enough for our establishment to topple elected govts.

Everything is making sense now.


I wonder how these 2 or 3 Generals are dictating the policy of 22 crore nation against the wishes of the nation. How on earth they can trust US the country which made the mince out of our soldiers in Salala check posts. 28 Soldiers were turned into pieces by Apache helicopters. The same US which apparently was our ally but did raid on Abottabad. Obama in whitehouse was watching live without telling Pak anything about it. That's why even Bush secret memo's say that "India is a friend. Pakistan is not". I just can't imagine, how on earth these 2 or 3 Generals proved to be that dumb. The sanctions in the 1990's and all. The US only used as tissue paper when they needed us. We need to understand its india who is going to be US ally for good part of this century. Our natural alliance is with China. Even if Bajwa or few Generals don't like chinese food or don't understand their culture its okay. There's complete lack of strategic thinking in this institution.


 
Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones

Sayfullah said:
Why are so many Kashmiri Mujahids suddenly being hunted down and martyred in Pakistan?
This definitely cannot happen without the help of people inside Pakistan.

@Mirzali Khan @Bleek @Primus @SQ8 @Erieye @PanzerKiel
Couple of weeks ago I mentioned about assets being cheap when the country has dire economic conditions. Seems like baniyas did some strategic investments. :D
 
E

epebble

A possibility may be internal fight for leadership. Militant groups constantly splinter and regroup and resolve leadership disputes by force. They don't elect their leaders after all. The 'Top Dog' becomes so by eliminating competitors.
 
C

CivilianSupremacy

By the way. these target killings of Kashmiri Mujahideen only has 2 possibilities:

1- Pak establishment turning against them in their Pro-US policy. (that include pleasing india)
2- RAW eliminating these Mujahids.

I already discussed point # 1 above. For point#2, its a well established fact that RAW is a professional intelligence agency far more better than ISI. Infact there's no comparison at all. For last 2 decades RAW is making a joke out of ISI. The sabotage attacks on Mehran base & Kamra air base were perfectly planned and they destroyed billion dollars worth of equipment that equipment that was only procured to be used against india. (our force multipliers). Incompetency of ISI can be seen from this that iSI was unable to give any response at all. So there's every possiblity that RAW could be operating will full force inside Pak. While ISI is busy kidnapping its own citizens and making videos. Now even getting busy against its own ex-servicemen who are speaking the truth.
 
A

Ali_14

Indian Raw at it again all people of indian descent should be monitored in Pakistan with high vigil by all intelligence agencies and forces of Pakistan
 
White privilege

White privilege

Skull and Bones said:
Couple of weeks ago I mentioned about assets being cheap when the country has dire economic conditions. Seems like baniyas did some strategic investments. :D
Seems like Baniyas forgot to invest here:

www.deccanherald.com

Hundreds attack BSF jawans at Indo-Bangladesh border

Two BSF jawans were attacked and their weapons snatched allegedly by Bangladeshi farmers who sneaked into India to graze their cattle in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Sunday, a statement said. Hundreds of people from Bangladesh crossed over to India, and attacked the jawans with sticks...
www.deccanherald.com www.deccanherald.com
 
Bleek

Bleek

I think a covert deal with India, makes sense when they are economically, technologically and strategically choking you.

Pakistan has too little leverage in fact it's India using her leverage to her benefit.
 
Clutch

Clutch

Sayfullah said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1630073257146855424
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1630062153997889536

Few days ago:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627720310366814208
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627892979078942722

Even earlier:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627960392151445504

Why are so many Kashmiri Mujahids suddenly being hunted down and martyred in Pakistan?
This definitely cannot happen without the help of people inside Pakistan.

@Mirzali Khan @Bleek @Primus @SQ8 @Erieye @PanzerKiel
Pakistani ISI is taking out it's spent assets to become bum-chums of the Dalit Indians.

Pakistan is a failed banana republic of Faujistan

SaadH said:
Lord Clive's colonial sepoys are now working for their new masters, the hindutva forces of India...first they gave them Kashmir on the platter, then they overthrew democratically elected gov't which was opposed to the colonial projects and now they are doing India's bidding at the micro level.

This reminds me of how colonial sepoys under Mushy gave their B team MQM a free hand for targeted assassinations of hundreds of police officers involved in the operation against MQM in the 90's.
Exactly.

Bleek said:
I think a covert deal with India, makes sense when they are economically, technologically and strategically choking you.

Pakistan has too little leverage in fact it's India using her leverage to her benefit.
Beggars can't be Choosers...

Since I'm American... Maybe I can also ask ISI for a few favors... Why not?
 
A

Ali_14

Clutch said:
Pakistani ISI is taking out it's spent assets to become bum-chums of the Dalit Indians.

Pakistan is a failed banana republic of Faujistan



Exactly.


Beggars can't be Choosers...

Since I'm American... Maybe I can also ask ISI for a few favors... Why not?
India is a failed slum republic of the world where insurgencies rapes riots happen every second
 
VkdIndian

VkdIndian

Any smart man would know that rearing of snakes to bite the neighbours is not a good idea. One loose snake can create havoc for the rearer.

Zia started this policy of using non-state actors (terrorists) in the neighbourhood to create fassad. He thought that he would always exercise adequate control over these elements. Multiple rulers in Paksiatn continued to have these fallacies and created more such actors who were active in Afghanistan.

Presuming that India is behind these killings is far fetched. Such groups have infighting all the time and they kill each other to gain control.
 

