We don't consider Kashmiri freedom fighters as terrorists. If that's a problem, you can always visit some RSS forum somewhere. They'll agree with your views.



Kashmiri freedom fighters have historically fought for the political cause of the liberation of Kashmir. They have asked for their rights under the UN resolutions. They've consistently targeted armed forces and not civillian targets. They've limited their fight to the territory of IoK.



That is legitimate military resistance, not terrorism.

Click to expand...