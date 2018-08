In the violence-hit parts of Kashmir, seven Imams from different districts of the valley have urged people to join hands against terrorism, corruption and widespread drugs addiction as part of an effort to thwart designs of Pakistan and its terror groups in the state."Seven Imams in five districts addressed gatherings before the Friday namaz and urged people to join this important movement against militancy, addiction and corruption," people involved with the anti-terrorism and anti-corruption movement told"Maulvi Manzur at Umpora Jamia Masjid issued the Friday sermons to his followers yesterday and focused on the three important social cases of abuse of corruption, violence and addiction. he had even displayed the placard of the Jammu and Kashmir Awami Forum right under the Namaz time-table board," they said.The Jammu and Kashmir Awami Forum has been actively involved with the stakeholders in the trouble-torn state to give a voice to the people who are against terrorism and have been working towards it through long marches and rallies in the state.The significance of Ompora can be seen from the fact that ever since the killing of terrorist leader Burhan Wani by Army troops in Kashmir, the town has been on the boil with terrorist groups trying to fan anti-security forces sentiments there.