This seems to be nonsense, any sources?



The Kashmiri National Conference had strong support among native Kashmiri Hindus and had many prominent Kashmiri Hindu figures such as Kashyap Bandhu, Jia Lal Kilam, Pandit Sudama Sidha, Prem Nath Bazaz and Sardar Budh Singh as a part of it's leadership.



Even some like Chandra Kak supported accession to Pakistan based on cultural grounds.



This poster, 'True Indology' is very unreliable and espouses a Hindu nationalist revisionism of history, much of his content is also fake.

Click to expand...