Kashmiri freedom fighters impressive fighting

Just saw the video posted by kashmiri freedom fighters on occupied forces. The camera they fixed shows it was planned in such a way to corner indian soldiers at one certain place and pinned them down one by one .. really satisfying and impressive work!

(NSFW) Day Long Firefight Concludes with Indian Soldiers Pinned and Overrun

More footage coming out of the Kashmir region shows the conclusion of a gunfight that allegedly lasted an entire day. The gunfight ends with the Indian Soldiers being pinned down and entirely overrun.
Excellent job.
Those were probably some local goat herders whose mothers,sisters were raped by these indian scumbags. They know better how to fight than these so called professionals of indian army who were hiding like sissies :lol:
 
The more hindutva extremism spreads the more all Muslims of the subcontinent need to defend themselves and their communities against these enemies

Partition is happening across India with more Muslim/Hindu only areas

Even the capital Delhi is dividing

So what chance does Kashmir have?

Bringing Hindus into a a Muslim majority state is retarded behavior
 
Notice the camera switching angles.
So it seems the camera operator was also there and possibly directing the fire accurately.
Indeed impressive work by the freedom fighters.
 

