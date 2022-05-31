Kashmiri freedom fighters impressive fighting

cranwerkhan
Just saw the video posted by kashmiri freedom fighters on occupied forces. The camera they fixed shows it was planned in such a way to corner indian soldiers at one certain place and pinned them down one by one .. really satisfying and impressive work!
(NSFW) Day Long Firefight Concludes with Indian Soldiers Pinned and Overrun
More footage coming out of the Kashmir region shows the conclusion of a gunfight that allegedly lasted an entire day. The gunfight ends with the Indian Soldiers being pinned down and entirely overrun.
