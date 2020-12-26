What's new

Kashmiri Farmers labelled as Freedom Fighters & made to confess forcibly

dharmi

dharmi

FULL MEMBER
Apr 15, 2020
1,345
-1
702
Country
India
Location
India
313ghazi said:
It is thier choice. Not everyone has what it takes to be a warrior. Shahadat is only in the naseeb of those Allah swt blesses.
Click to expand...
kaisi baatein kartey ho yaar ?

unki jaan baksh di, reform ka chance diya..

Trolls on a forum feel quite different from these guys' Ami and Abus and brothers and sisters and other loved ones.. this is a second chance at life for them. What pleasure could it give anyone, Indian or Pakistani, to see their bullet riddled corpses after being cornered by an army ?

Shahadat ki baat karo to India ke Veer Abdul Hameed ki karo !
 
A

achhu

FULL MEMBER
Jun 26, 2020
785
-19
222
Country
India
Location
India
dharmi said:
kaisi baatein kartey ho yaar ?

unki jaan baksh di, reform ka chance diya..

Trolls on a forum feel quite different from these guys' Ami and Abus and brothers and sisters and other loved ones.. this is a second chance at life for them. What pleasure could it give anyone, Indian or Pakistani, to see their bullet riddled corpses after being cornered by an army ?

Shahadat ki baat karo to India ke Veer Abdul Hameed ki karo !
Click to expand...
very true .
 
Sheikh Rauf

Sheikh Rauf

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 24, 2014
5,655
-10
4,272
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
Capt. Karnage said:
It's good that army is giving them proper chance to shun violence and join the
Mother is humiliated father is killed sister got raped by india army so they had to surrender what a heart change...
India is a terrorist country with terrorist PM mody.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom