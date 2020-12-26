Kashmiri Farmers labelled as Freedom Fighters & made to confess forcibly

313ghazi said: It is thier choice. Not everyone has what it takes to be a warrior. Shahadat is only in the naseeb of those Allah swt blesses. Click to expand...

kaisi baatein kartey ho yaar ?unki jaan baksh di, reform ka chance diya..Trolls on a forum feel quite different from these guys' Ami and Abus and brothers and sisters and other loved ones.. this is a second chance at life for them. What pleasure could it give anyone, Indian or Pakistani, to see their bullet riddled corpses after being cornered by an army ?Shahadat ki baat karo to India ke Veer Abdul Hameed ki karo !