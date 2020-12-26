Kashmiri Farmers labelled as Freedom Fighters & made to confess forcibly

Capt. Karnage
Well said.It is thier choice. Not everyone has what it takes to be a warrior. Shahadat is only in the naseeb of those Allah swt blesses.
very true .kaisi baatein kartey ho yaar ?
unki jaan baksh di, reform ka chance diya..
Trolls on a forum feel quite different from these guys' Ami and Abus and brothers and sisters and other loved ones.. this is a second chance at life for them. What pleasure could it give anyone, Indian or Pakistani, to see their bullet riddled corpses after being cornered by an army ?
Shahadat ki baat karo to India ke Veer Abdul Hameed ki karo !
Then if its just a handful why so much drama in India...they are insignificant. You can't even lie...is there anything Indian can do?Just a handful.
Why don't you cross the fence next time and do sahadat? Why using innocents as cannon fodder?
Does that include modi?There is no drama. No country would tolerate any act of terrorism even if it's done by a single person.
Really...then why is modi PM he should be in prison.Law is same for everyone.
It's good that army is giving them proper chance to shun violence and join the
Mother is humiliated father is killed sister got raped by india army so they had to surrender what a heart change...
India is a terrorist country with terrorist PM mody.