Kashmir Youm e Istehsal
Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir: PM Imran, COAS Bajwa call out India for '2 years of oppression' in IOK
Dawn.com
August 5, 2021
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders take out a rally outside the Parliament House in Islamabad to condemn India's "barbarism and violence" in occupied Kashmir. — Photo courtesy PTI Twitter
A combination photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (R). — AFP
Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday called out India over its continuous "inhuman military siege" and "unprecedented oppression" in occupied Kashmir. Their rebuke came as the country observed Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir (the day of exploitation) to mark two years since New Delhi stripped the valley of its special autonomy.
The prime minister, in a series of tweets, said: "Today marks two years since India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5 Aug 2019 in IIOJK. In these two years, the world has witnessed unprecedented oppression in IIOJK (Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) by Indian Occupation forces. It is also witnessing Indian efforts to force demographic change and destroy Kashmiri identity."
He praised the people of occupied Kashmir for remaining "undaunted in their struggle for self determination" and vowed to continue to raise his voice for their rights "till Kashmiris are allowed to decide their future according to UNSC resolutions".
The Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR), the military's media wing, quoted COAS Bajwa as saying that the “continuation of inhuman military siege, machinations to bring demographic changes and gross violations of human rights and international laws are perpetuating humanitarian and security crises in IIOJ&K" that imperil regional security.
In another tweet, the ISPR added that the "resolution of Kashmir dispute as per UN Resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people is imperative for enduring peace and stability in the region."
Kashmir, we are with you: President Alvi at rally in Islamabad
President Dr Arif Ali, Federal Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Science and Technology Minister Shibli Faraz and Railways Minister Azam Swati — all leaders of the ruling PTI —took out a rally outside the Parliament House in Islamabad to condemn India's "barbarism and violence" in occupied Kashmir, a tweet said on the party’s official account.
“Today marks the day when the people of occupied Kashmir announced a strike” over New Delhi’s move to revoke the valley’s special autonomy," the president said, as he condemned pellet gun attacks and Indian atrocities on “our Kashmiri brethren”.
“I want to tell my Kashmiri brothers that we are with you,” he said, adding that PM Imran had fought the case of occupied Kashmir in a way that "compelled the world to acknowledge".
He condemned India for trying to bring demographic changes in the valley, and warned that a “new, stronger” Pakistan was emerging that would make sure that Kashmiris were given their rights.
Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir: PM Imran, COAS Bajwa call out India for '2 years of oppression' in IOK
Dawn.com
August 5, 2021
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders take out a rally outside the Parliament House in Islamabad to condemn India's "barbarism and violence" in occupied Kashmir. — Photo courtesy PTI Twitter
A combination photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (R). — AFP
Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday called out India over its continuous "inhuman military siege" and "unprecedented oppression" in occupied Kashmir. Their rebuke came as the country observed Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir (the day of exploitation) to mark two years since New Delhi stripped the valley of its special autonomy.
The prime minister, in a series of tweets, said: "Today marks two years since India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5 Aug 2019 in IIOJK. In these two years, the world has witnessed unprecedented oppression in IIOJK (Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) by Indian Occupation forces. It is also witnessing Indian efforts to force demographic change and destroy Kashmiri identity."
He praised the people of occupied Kashmir for remaining "undaunted in their struggle for self determination" and vowed to continue to raise his voice for their rights "till Kashmiris are allowed to decide their future according to UNSC resolutions".
The Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR), the military's media wing, quoted COAS Bajwa as saying that the “continuation of inhuman military siege, machinations to bring demographic changes and gross violations of human rights and international laws are perpetuating humanitarian and security crises in IIOJ&K" that imperil regional security.
In another tweet, the ISPR added that the "resolution of Kashmir dispute as per UN Resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people is imperative for enduring peace and stability in the region."
Kashmir, we are with you: President Alvi at rally in Islamabad
President Dr Arif Ali, Federal Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Science and Technology Minister Shibli Faraz and Railways Minister Azam Swati — all leaders of the ruling PTI —took out a rally outside the Parliament House in Islamabad to condemn India's "barbarism and violence" in occupied Kashmir, a tweet said on the party’s official account.
“Today marks the day when the people of occupied Kashmir announced a strike” over New Delhi’s move to revoke the valley’s special autonomy," the president said, as he condemned pellet gun attacks and Indian atrocities on “our Kashmiri brethren”.
“I want to tell my Kashmiri brothers that we are with you,” he said, adding that PM Imran had fought the case of occupied Kashmir in a way that "compelled the world to acknowledge".
He condemned India for trying to bring demographic changes in the valley, and warned that a “new, stronger” Pakistan was emerging that would make sure that Kashmiris were given their rights.
Last edited by a moderator: