Kashmir will still be safe in absence of PMIK

SuvarnaTeja
- Oct 7, 2018
If there is a regime change in Pakistan to replace PMIK, many people may be worried that the new Modi k yaar PM of Pakistan may agree to converting LOC as border.
Let me assure the people that Pakistani Establishment and China will ensure that any and all such sanghi Indian proposals will be rejected.
