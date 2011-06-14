Kashmir will never be a part of India: Pakistan responds to Indian statement on PM's UNGA speech

Kashmir was never integral part of India: Arundhati

“Kashmir has never been an integral part of India. It is a historical fact. Even the Indian government has accepted this,” the Booker Prize winner said.Ms. Roy alleged that India became “colonising power” soon after its Independence from the British rule.She was speaking at a seminar on the theme ‘Wither Kashmir: Freedom or enslavement' organised by the Coalition of Civil Societies (CCS) here.