Narendra Modi govt has decided to send 38,000 more troops to the Kashmir Valley even though terror incidents have come down.

In two decisions taken over the past one week, the Union home ministry has decided to beef up the presence of central security personnel by 38,000. (Photo: PTI file)

HIGHLIGHTS

On July 24, the government told Parliament that security situation has improved in J$K

The Centre has decided to send 38,000 troops to J&K since then

The state is under President's Rule and election is expected during October-November



In the past one week, the Narendra Modi government has decided to send an additional 38,000 troops to the Kashmir Valley in two batches -- 10,000 and 28,000. This follows a statement by the home ministry in Parliament that situation has improved in Kashmir Valley.



On July 24, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Krishan Reddy told the Rajya Sabha that security situation in the state has improved in the first half of the year compared to corresponding period of 2018.



"Net infiltration has reduced by 43 per cent and local recruitment has declined by 40 per cent. Terrorist initiated incidents have declined by 28 per cent. Actions initiated by the security forces witnessed an increase of 59 per cent and have resulted in 22 per cent increase in neutralisation of terrorists," said Reddy in a written reply.



He said, "Due to concerted and synergised efforts of security forces, 126 terrorists have been neutralised in the state of Jammu and Kashmir since January, 2019 till 14th July, 2019."



Conventional wisdom says the government reduces the number of troops when security situation improves. With this in background, the deployment of an additional 38,000 troops in Kashmir does not seem to be arising out of security requirement.



Speculation is going on about some intelligence inputs about infiltration bid from Pakistan which has prompted the Centre to tighten security in the Kashmir Valley. However, such infiltration bids are not new during autumn. Pakistan has for years tried to push terrorists into Indian side of the Line of Control before the onset of winter.



Significantly, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in July said there has been no infiltration in five months. Some other reports quoting officers of the 15 Corps of the Indian Army backed Malik's claim on infiltration of terrorists. The 15 Corps is responsible for security in Kashmir Valley.