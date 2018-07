Imran Khan's message regarding Kashmir is particularly positive Hope India does not show hostility ​

According to the results received, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has got a clearer achievement, after which TTP started considering consideration for government formation. Which party will be better. With Imran Khan today, after reaching majority, the first highlighted his government policy

Umar Farooq has declared Imran Khan's speech. I said that Imran Khan's message regarding Kashmir was particularly positive, hopefully, India will not protest against terrorism. He also said The two countries should sit together and solve the problem of Kashmir