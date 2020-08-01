Kashmir War: Did Pakistan give reprieves to India a few times?

Lest the readers misinterpret let's be clear that it's about PRE-2000 era (i.e. 90s, 80s, 70s and 60s), NOT the stupid petty incident of February 2019. Did Pakistan give reprieves to India a few times and is that mistake proving to be costly, even fatal? Pakistan was strong till the end of 1990s. Did Pakistan let India off the hook several times and didn't finish the job when it was on the verge of decisive victory / victories? Two typical examples that come to mind are: 1) Withdrawal from Kargil 1999 2) Agreeing to Indian requests of ceasefire whenever militants were having upper hand in Kashmir insurgency in 1990s I bet Pakistani establishment is repenting and kicking itself for showing mercy to the opponent in view of later actions of revoking articles 370 and 35a. Someone please decipher the allegorical meaning of this Shahid Afridi article. Former cricketer Afridi said, "I believe we’ve beaten them (India) so much that they used to ask us for forgiveness after the match. My most memorable innings was the 141 in the Chennai test." What's the analogy to this in military and international politics? Veterans who served in Pakistan armed forces (like @Aasimkhan, @PanzerKiel) or civilian establishment like (@Lt General) may be knowing the answer. What happened behind the scenes? Did Indians grovel and aman-ka-tamasha type Pakistanis took pity on them? Don't dismiss the theory. It's plausible. - PRTP GWD