Residents of Gariend Kalan, where the IAF Mi-17 V-5 crashed, say men in uniform took away parts of the chopper from the crash site and its vicinity.

Probe on to find black box: J&K police



The J&K police told ThePrint that a probe was underway to find the black box.



“The IAF had officially filed a complaint with the J&K police in Budgam about the missing black box last month. We have dispatched teams to find it,” said a police officer privy to the details of the case.



When told about the villagers’ claims of handing over “a bag with a box”, the officer said, “That matter is being looked at by the IAF. They took possession of the recovered items soon after the crash. At our end, we have facilitated their investigation.”



Fatia’s neighbour Fahmida told ThePrint that when the helicopter crashed, most residents fled their homes thinking Budgam was being bombed.“We came back later to find parts of the helicopter strewn all over the place as well as on the Walnut trees,” she said.Mohammad Jaffar, 52, was at his shop when he saw, what he described as “a star-like object” hitting the tail of the chopper.“A fraction of second later there was an explosion. I saw the helicopter descending uncontrollably towards my home that is at the edge of the village,” he said. “I ran towards it and a friend who was talking to me at the moment accompanied me. On our way, I told him that I thought the war had begun.”He said that he was relieved to find that the chopper had crashed some distance from his home. “God was kind to us but I feel bad for the people who lost their lives in the crash,” Jaffar said. Other villagers too narrated a similar sequence of events.Jaffar also spoke of a family of a killed IAF personnel visiting the crash site. “I don’t remember their name but they visited our village in March,” he said. “They broke down on seeing the crash site. They also visited the house of the Qifayat (the civilian killed in the crash) and offered their condolences. Most of the time they spent here, they were crying.”Yosuf Ganie (not related to Fatima), who was near his residence at that time, claimed that he saw at least two jets flying above the helicopter. “I thought the Jets had brought down the chopper,” Yosuf said. “There were so many explosions emanating from the crash site soon after. Only ashes remained.”Both Yosuf and Jaffar too said they knew nothing of the black box and said that parts of the chopper and “things falling out of it” were returned to the uniformed men.