'I miss seeing my parents'

More than a year after the incident, she is still adapting to her new life which has no faces, no colours and no light.Having once dreamt of becoming a doctor, she now spends her day in the confines of her parents' two-room house in the quiet Sedow village on the southern edge of Kashmir valley.She is completely dependent on her mother to eat, pray, or visit the toilet. Her cousins occasionally help her go to school or visit friends."I dreamed of becoming a doctor one day," she says. "Now, I can't go to school on my own."The thought that of never seeing again "eats me up inside", she says.I have no other work to do. I can't even stare at the walls of my house."Sedow is a picturesque village on the way to Aharbal – a famous waterfall in southern Kashmir and a picnic spot. Surrounded by pine trees, the village is known for its potatoes – the only crop that grows in the highlands.But for the teenage victim, it is the adhan, or call to prayers in the morning from a nearby mosque, that announces the beginning of her day."My days and my nights are the same," she said. "It is only when I hear the adhan that I make a guess about the time," she says, sitting nervously in an upstairs room where she spends most of her day.Naveed Ahmad, one of her teachers, said lessons can become challenging."Her moods change very frequently. One moment she might be willing to study, but a moment later she would refuse to be taught anything," he says.She has chosen music over mathematics as one of her five subjects as she struggles to make calculations."Sometimes, when I try to write, my hands shiver. I am told that I draw the wrong lines," she says.I miss my parents. I miss seeing them … I long to see my two younger brothers growing.Insha MushtaqShe puts on a brave face, her mother says, but there are times when she breaks down and cries."I want to go to school and study like I did earlier. I am living a miserable life," she says. "I have adopted Braille and also use some equipment to study, but there is no electricity in the village most of the time."Her mother continues to dress her daughter in her favourite colours: pink and blue, and makes her wear colourful scarves."I liked pink and blue dresses and I still wear them. I don't see colours but my mother tells me what colour I am wearing," she says with a smile.Though they are always nearby, she says she misses her parents."I miss my parents. I miss seeing them … I long to see my two younger brothers growing."Her expressions toss between sudden smiles and straight sullen faces."I sometimes want to see my face; I know my face was disfigured due to the pellets … I am not only blind but my eyes are blocked."