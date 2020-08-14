/ Register

  • Friday, August 14, 2020

Kashmir: Two Cops Killed, Another Injured

Discussion in 'Kashmir War' started by bluesky, Aug 14, 2020 at 10:01 AM.

  1. Aug 14, 2020 at 10:01 AM #1
    bluesky

    bluesky ELITE MEMBER

    https://www.outlookindia.com/websit...campaign=campaign_name&utm_content=&utm_term=

    Kashmir: Two Cops Killed, Another Injured As Militants Attack Police Team In Srinagar
    The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to nab the attackers.
    Suspected militants on Friday opened fire on police in Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar, killing two cops and injuring one, officials said.

    The police said that militants fired indiscriminately upon a police party near Nowgam bypass and injured three policemen. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where two of them succumbed.

    The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to nab the attackers.
     
  2. Aug 14, 2020 at 10:06 AM #2
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Juma mubarak to surrender modi
     
