Day of Ashura, Moharram 10, 1441, falling on September 10, 2019, …..Shia Muslims with living love of Hussain, son of Ismael the Sacrificed One, on the streets of Kargil, chanting Hussain. Next day, they were chanting Free Kashmir. Procession was met by troops of Dogra Regiment, volleys of machin gun everywhere, spiritual sons of Hussain, both Shia and Sunni stood but flesh can’t stop metal bullets. Bodies littered the mud streets of Kargil Bazar---somewhere in Mala-e-Aala, Hussain smiled…



Fragrance of blood reached Valley…all Muslim are on the street. Sopor, Baramulla, Srinagar, Badgam, Shopian, Pahalgam….all population on the street. 11 year old Sheikh Taj Zargar of Anantnag was the first taking 23 bullets in his chest and on his face…he was dead before his small and frail body touches the ground… somewhere in Mala-e-Aala, Hussain smiled…



Somewhere in Kotli, Mo’ezzen was calling for Fajr. Today his voice did not have his usual melody but the pain of a peacock whose feathers were being pulled while alive…



Slowly villagers came to know about the Qatle-e-Aaam….they only knew thousand were butchered by Dogra, Jaat, Rajput soldiers. Everybody was running to the LoC, axes, sticks, shotguns in their hands, whatever their hands could find, they ran pelt melt towards LoC….



News slowly trickling down all lover farms and streets of Pakistan…all over, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Lahore, Karachi, Nawab Shah, Faisalabad….and every dusty town of Pakistan, people on the streets. Largest March started at Karachi…one aim, one slogan….Cross Line of Control, save Kashmiri mothers, daughters, and children…By midday, hundreds of Thousands were few miles away from LoC at several places.



Prime Minister Imran Khan was awake all night…intense discussion with war cabinet …..it felt Red phone was buzzing all night, on the other end of line Army Chief said one line…... People of Azad Kashmir crossing LoC and hundreds of thousands about to…Jawans on the brink….



2:13 P.M., orders of the day reached Mushaf, Murid, and Rafiqui Bases to fly all their JF-17 and Mirage III/V to raze to dust all Indian bases in J&K.



People of the World, 2019 War of Kashmir commences….



Somewhere in Mala-e-Aala, Hussain smiled broadly……….

