White and Green with M/S said: With so many freedom struggles are going on in India, and Kashmir is still consider disputed Issue by international communities (UN) Click to expand...

White and Green with M/S said: And you're always crying about Pakistani terrorists in IOK, give the PROOFS to the world, these separation struggles are backed by YOU, STOP SPONSORING/SPREADING TERRORISM IN PAKISTAN FROM IRAN/AFGHANISTAN Click to expand...

Freedom struggles going on in 3 of your 4 provinces. Thats 75% of provinces. Whereas insurgency in the east is dead. Only a few are ledt to eliminated. In Kashmir the militants are surrendering and pakistani terrorists are getting killed frequently. You should focus on what you have instead of drooling for landgrab. You have no legal basis on Junagard still you cry for it under the umbrella of hypocrisy.We have given proofs to the world in dossiers not humerous dossiers like yours containing everything except proof. Open challenge to ISPR, share the coordinates, Bharat me 60 hai aur afghanistan me 22 terror camps hai” is a joke of the fool. You reopened the Balakot camp yesterday haven’t you seen the video?