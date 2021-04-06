BRIEF | EU Parliament

​

Kashmir: the Geopolitical Implications & its impact on regional peace and security Kashmir EU week at the European Parliament.



Brussels, Belgium

November 2013

By | Laura Schuurmans







​

CONTENTS:

Introduction

Is Kashmir a bilateral dispute between India and Pakistan?

The Afghanistan quagmire

China’s growing influence

Geopolitical implications

Conclusion

References

Introduction ​

The Kashmir conflict has remained unresolved for more than six decades. The dispute can be analyzed from various angles, of which the following three are the most important. Firstly, the Kashmir conflict is usually portrayed by international media, mainstream society and academia as a bilateral dispute between India and Pakistan.



Secondly, to a lesser extent, the dispute is analyzed from a humanitarian angle, wherein an outright repression, violation of human rights and strong discontentment amongst the vast majority of Kashmiris indicating a humanitarian crisis within Kashmir, which over the past few decades has reached an unprecedented level. Thirdly, the Kashmir dispute can be analyzed from a geopolitical angle and the impact it has on regional peace and security.



In academic journals and mainstream media, much has been published about the bilateral dispute over Kashmir between India and Pakistan. Much less has been published on the human rights abuses of the Kashmiris, particularly in the Kashmir Valley. Reports such as “Alleged Perpetrators: Stories of impunity from Jammu and Kashmir” are important readings that the international community should not leave disregarded. Regretfully, the international community has continued to neglect the Kashmiris by failing to challenge the human rights abuses by the Indian security forces in Kashmir.



The longer the international community continues to overlook these human rights violations, the worse the impact is going to be, not only on the suffering of the people of Kashmir but have repercussions on Kashmir per se and also jeopardize the

Moreover, although the US remains the

While China has not actively

Is Kashmir a bilateral dispute between India and Pakistan?



​

To analyze the dispute between India and Pakistan objectively, it is essential to briefly examine the historical context. During the time of partition of the British Raj in 1947, the treaty of partition was based on the ‘Two Nation Theory’, which stated that all areas with a Muslim majority population would become part of Pakistan, and those with a Hindu majority would join India. The Princely States that were part of the British Raj had the choice to accede to either India or Pakistan, based on their religious and geographical factors.



The Muslim majority Princely States located deep inside today’s India, however, did not join Pakistan even if the Muslim majority population favored it accession. The Muslim majority Princely State of Jammu and Kashmir was ruled by a Hindu Maharaja (Hari Singh) and were contiguous to both India and Pakistan, thus free to join either country. At the time of partition, the vast majority of the population favored to join Pakistan, as all rivers and road links of the valley were with Pakistan.



Afraid of a popular uprising, Maharaja Hari Singh fled Kashmir and signed a controversial treaty of accession with India, which led to the Indian invasion of Kashmir on 27 October 1947 and the outbreak of war. Interestingly, this instrument of accession has still to see the daylight, as it has never been shown to the world. In January 1948 the then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru took the issue of Kashmir to the United Nations Security Council and both India and Pakistan pledged to allow the people of Kashmir a right of self-determination.



Unfortunately, the 1947 war led to a deterioration in the relationship between India and Pakistan and mistrust continued to grow, with two further wars in 1965 and 1971, the latter leading to the secession of East-Pakistan, today’s Bangladesh. To add to this regional tension, both countries declared overt possession of nuclear weapons in 1998. More than six decades later, the Kashmir dispute has gone beyond a mere struggle of self-determination. The people of the South Asian continent that used to cohabit in a relatively peaceful fashion for centuries, now remain deeply divided over Kashmir, with much ongoing antagonism at both political and societal levels.



The

Over

The longer the international community waits to bring the Kashmir dispute on its political agenda, the more the ticking time-bomb will count down towards a potential catastrophic event with far-reaching implications.

The Afghanistan quagmire ​

Durable peace in Afghanistan can never be achieved without a resolution to the Kashmir dispute.

Kashmir where the Indian armed forces indulge in serious human rights violations.

Afghan society

7 million Muslims



Ongoing human rights abuses in Indian-held Kashmir will continue to radicalize an angry youth in Afghanistan, and will undoubtedly stir militancy in the wider region.



Pakistan claims it has strong evidence that India has been using Afghanistan as a ‘strategic backyard’ to encircle Pakistan from both its eastern and western borders and to use Afghanistan as a hub aimed to destabilize Pakistan by fueling the problems of the Baluchistan separatist movement and to destabilize its tribal areas.

The question could be posed as to why India needed to open 12 consulates throughout Afghanistan, which is, in fact, more than they have in any other country in the world.

Pakistan has claimed that these consulates are used as a cover by RAW, India’s intelligence agency, to plan and execute covert operations to destabilize Pakistan.

China’s growing influence ​

An important fact that has been overlooked in western circles is that another nuclear power has its claims over Kashmir. In 1962, following a short but brutal border war with India, China took full control of Aksai Chin. This disputed region has been claimed by India and is located in the far western part of China adjacent to Xinjiang province, home to the Uygur Muslim minority that has been prone to social unrest. Following this Sino-Indo border war, China developed an all weather friendship with Pakistan. China supported Pakistan in the wars against India in 1965 and 1971 and staunchly supported Pakistan in its stance over Kashmir.



However, after Deng Xiaoping’s policies of opening up and political reform in 1978, during which period China was in the process to normalize relations with India – and other countries – after almost three decades of revolutionary diplomacy, China has increasingly been balancing its relations with both India and Pakistan, and has gradually been adapting its stance over Kashmir. Following the end of the Cold War, China chose to adopt a neutral stance on the dispute and still maintains today that the dispute should be resolved peacefully and bilaterally through negotiations (Garver, 2001).



Although China solved many of its land border disputes with neighboring countries, the boundary issues with India remain unresolved (Shirk, 2007). During the latest visit of Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to China in October 2013, the two most populous nations and neighbors, signed the Border Defence Cooperation Agreement to maintaining peace and tranquility on the border and to make preliminary progress toward the settlement of their boundary issues (Li, Zhang,2013). This border agreement, however, only preserves today’s status quo.



Resolving the boundary issues between the two Asian giants has remained a difficult task to achieve. This does not mean, however, that one cannot move forward towards negotiations and seeking the possibilities to improve the overall living conditions of the people in disputed regions that are a breeding ground for a disillusioned youth that often finds no hope for a better, alternative future.



China has also been dealing with terrorist related issues in its far western Xinjiang province bordering with the disputed Kashmir region. As recent as October 2013 the East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM) launched a suicide attack in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square that killed two people and injured another 40. Ma Pinyan, a senior anti-terrorism researcher and deputy director of the ethnic and religious study center at the Xinjiang Academy of Social Sciences in Urumqi, has stated that border areas with China in neighboring countries have become hotbeds for its activities, aims to provide continuous training for people in Xinjiang and masterminding attacks (Cui, 2013).



The international media, however, has criticized China for this terrorist attack and in article published on the CNN website “Tiananmen crash: Terrorism or cry of desperation”, the author Sean R. Roberts felt compelled to ask the question whether the alleged attack was a well-prepared terrorist act or a hastily assembled cry of desperation from a people on the extreme margins of the Chinese state’s monstrous development machine (Roberts, 2013).



There undoubtedly are problems within China’s borders especially among the minority groups that are fundamentally different than the majority Han Chinese, but those, that are really desperate

Geopolitical Implications ​

The geopolitical implications of the Kashmir dispute are grave. Although the conflict is often considered a dispute between India and Pakistan, China also has its claims over the Kashmir region indirectly affecting overall peace and security of its western Xinjiang province home to

the Uygur Muslim minority. This region which borders with both Afghanistan, Pakistan and the disputed region of Kashmir has been prone to social unrest, tensions and terrorism related activities. Peace in Afghanistan will never be achieved if no concrete steps towards a resolution of the Kashmir conflict are made. Furthermore, beyond the scope of this brief, the case is

the same for Iran.



Generally, the boundaries of South Asia are looked at those of Pakistan and India only. A settlement of the disputed Kashmiri boundaries, however, will enhance South Asian peace and security. The Line of Control has divided Kashmir between Pakistan and India, and the Line of Actual Control separates Kashmir from China. These de facto borders have often been the subject of border incursions and skirmishes between military forces.



As recent as this year, cross border firing between Indian and Pakistani soldiers increased tensions between the two nuclear giants. The conflict over the Princely State of Jammu and Kashmir has either been ignored, forgotten, or its potential dangers to regional peace and security been mostly underestimated. Whilst China has stated no intentions to become embroiled in the dispute, it effectively is part of it per se. A resolution for Kashmir will benefit not only the South Asian states and Afghanistan, but also boost peace and security in the most western parts of China and beyond.



For more than six decades, the people of Kashmir have been waiting for their promised plebiscite. Their hopes have been continuously dashed, the desperate youth growing increasingly angry and the people of Kashmir forced to exist in a state of darkness in their own communities and homes. Equally important, three nuclear giants claim Kashmir. The Kashmir dispute can no longer be considered a bilateral dispute between India and Pakistan only, but one with real geopolitical implications of which the repercussions will have long term effect on regional peace and security.

Conclusion



