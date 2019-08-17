JackTheRipper
Cases against students of two medical colleges in the region for celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India in the T20 World Cup.
More Detail:
Kashmir students who cheered for Pakistan booked under terror law
Cases against students of two medical colleges in the region for celebrating Pakistan’s win over India in T20 World Cup.
www.aljazeera.com