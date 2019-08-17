What's new

Kashmir students who cheered for Pakistan booked under terror law

Cases against students of two medical colleges in the region for celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India in the T20 World Cup.

Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir – Police in Indian-administered Kashmir have filed criminal cases under a stringent anti-terror law against the students of two medical colleges in the region for celebrating Pakistan’s victory against India in the T20 World Cup.

www.aljazeera.com

Kashmir students who cheered for Pakistan booked under terror law

Cases against students of two medical colleges in the region for celebrating Pakistan’s win over India in T20 World Cup.
