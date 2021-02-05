What's new

Kashmir Solidarity Day: ‘Thank you Imran Khan’ posters appear in IoK

Kashmir Solidarity Day: ‘Thank you Imran Khan’ posters appear in IoK






Posters thanking PM Imran Khan appear in Indian occupied Kashmir.



ISLAMABAD: The posters have appeared in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) thanking Prime Minister Imran Khan on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed across the world.

According to a Kashmir Media Service report, the posters displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance thanked people as well as the Government of Pakistan, for showing solidarity with the Kashmiris on the day every year.

The posters read: “Thank you Pakistan, thank you Imran Khan for effectively raising the Kashmir issue at all global platforms.”
The posters reiterated that the Kashmiris will continue their struggle till the achievement of the goal of freedom.


