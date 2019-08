It has been almost 20 days since Kahsmir issue has been in headlines all over the world. Pakistan has launched diplomatic offensive but still allowed Modi to use Pakistan's airspace. Imran Khan has been busy tweeting and SMQ busy in contacting foreign missions. Rallies are being arranged, slogans are being shouted, tables are being thumped, articles are being written but at the same time the reaction Pakistan was expecting from world body and powerful countries is not the same.



Modi is being greeted by France. UAE is going to confer killer of Gujrat and Kashmir her highest civilian award and other countries if passing a strong comment is just "to resolve the issues bilaterally". Even Sri Lanka issued a clarification that she didn't talk about UN resolutions and blah blah.



While Pakistan's voice is not being heard the way it should have been, it is clear that Pakistan has to fight this war ALONE. Sooner or later Pakistan will have to use force. The part of Kashmir, Pakistan has was SNATCHED by FORCE and India had to rush to UN. The only language fanatics understand is force.



So here are Pakistan's options where I would like comments from senior junior members well versed with warfare..



1. Limited war at LoC while being prepared for an out war.

2. Start by destrying India's dams on the grounds of water terrorism by India.

3. Close India's route of energy supply through Arabian Sea.

4. Keeping end in the mind, nuke Mumbai to start with.

5. Open LoC and allow common people to cross into Kashmir and engage Indian forces there.

6. Wait till India acquires Rafale, then go on a war.



Comment, please!!!!!!

