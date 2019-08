There are many threads on the issue but most are unrealistic and emotional. I want to give a somewhat realistic option. Keeping aside the discussion about whether we go to war or not, lets assume we have to, because there is no other option. In my opinion we can do the following.





1- First smuggle large amount of wepons and ammunition along with IEDs to kashmiri freedom fighters.

2- inflitrate special services operative to join hands with freedom fighters and block logistic supply routes.

3- as supply routes are being blocked, have a multi pronged lightning fast incursion through LOC and capture key areas.

4- arrest as many indian army personnel as possible and shift them to Pakistan for future negotiations. These should include pundits too.

5- be fully ready on south punjab borders.

6- partial blockade of arabian sea with help of missiles and subs

7- as situation gets hot, have a live fire test of a tactical nuke (minaturised ones) near the southern area borders. The radiation on border area will deter any indian incursions and also scare the international community, which will hasten to stop the war.

8- hold positions in IOK and negotiate a ceasefire by using those thousands of soldiers and pundits captured.

9- do all this before india gets rafale.

10- announce a referendum in the whole of kashmir (including AJK) and ask UN and EU observers to help monitor and conduct a free and fair plebiscite. Also ask for UN peacekeeping mission to be deployed.



This will not only let us keep the liberated areas but also give legitimacy to it. We might face some sanctions for testing live fire nuke but we can handle that.

