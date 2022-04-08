What's new

KASHMIR REPORT by PTV NEWS | 07 April 2022

Modi shit propaganda is not acceptable anywhere in the world. The petition to request Cineplex (Canada) to immediately remove screenings of "The Kashmir Files" (an anti-Muslim Indian film factually incorrect) has exceeded more than twice the signatures! Cineplex Inc. has agreed to phase out the film from its theater chain. The most important thing that comes out of this is that Cineplex Inc. has been alerted to the fact that Modi's India is producing a new kind of toxic, Islamophobia genre of films, and so we hope that they will be more aware and sensitive to this problem in the future. American theaters are now in the line.
 
