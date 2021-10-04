KASHMIR REPORT by PTV News - 03/10/2021

Pakistan Ka Beta
What are you disputing in this factual reporting?I thought out DD news was crap , but now I feel it's much better after watching this from PTV.
For a stater the report date says 3/10/2021 and the report says there is no internet.
It is not PTV reporting rather say, PTI reporting.For a stater the report date says 3/10/2021 and the report says there is no internet.
Excellent facts based reporting, Telling the truth to the World!
If leaders say, no space for opposition party in the national TV than RIP about others and also about India.
I still remember, Imran khan said that he will make PTV as similar as BBC News channel but didn't know, he meant to say PTI news channel, which only talks good about imran and RIP others..
Even after 10 years, does not matter internet working or not but they will tell the same line..
