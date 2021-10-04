What's new

KASHMIR REPORT by PTV News - 03/10/2021

Rollno21

Rollno21

Jun 27, 2017
I thought out DD news was crap , but now I feel it's much better after watching this from PTV.
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

May 4, 2019
Rollno21 said:
For a stater the report date says 3/10/2021 and the report says there is no internet.
It is not PTV reporting rather say, PTI reporting.

If leaders say, no space for opposition party in the national TV than RIP about others and also about India.

I still remember, Imran khan said that he will make PTV as similar as BBC News channel but didn't know, he meant to say PTI news channel, which only talks good about imran and RIP others..

Even after 10 years, does not matter internet working or not but they will tell the same line..
 
Last edited:
Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

Aug 7, 2019
Rollno21 said:
I thought out DD news was crap , but now I feel it's much better after watching this from PTV.
El Sidd said:
What are you disputing in this factual reporting?
SIPRA said:
They like programs of General Bakri, Major Arya etc etc etc.
AsianLion said:
Excellent facts based reporting, Telling the truth to the World!
Raj-Hindustani said:
It is not PTV reporting rather say, PTI reporting.

If leaders say, no space for opposition party in the national TV than RIP about others and also about India.

I still remember, Imran khan said that he will make PTV as similar as BBC News channel but didn't know, he meant to say PTI news channel, which only talks good about imran and RIP others..

Even after 10 years, does not matter internet working or not but they will tell the same line..
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1445376605233221636
 
