Kashmir & Punjab issues interlinked

Pakistan has been trying to get Kashmir liberated from India for a very long time. Unfortunately the pot has gone cold many times due to the political changes in Pakistan. The Kashmir uprising started actively during or after the General Zia ul Haq's rule and the Khalistan issue also started during that time.



Unfortunately, the Khalistan issue was marginalized due to the reported list of Sikh militants handed over to India by Benazir Bhutto during her first government after the death of General Zia.



The situation is such that Kashmir cannot be freed alone due to the very high number of Indian Army Personnel there and the small area. Now Modi has gone one step ahead and changed the status of Kashmir.



Free Khalistan has to be supported along with Kashmir for there to be any tangible change in the situation.



Law and order situation in Punjab would hinder troop movements to Kashmir. It would increase the cost of maintaining Law and Order and the agriculture output would also be affected.



Already the Farmers in Punjab are protesting and riled up against the Modi government.



If there are problems in Punjab then the Indian army would use the alternative route of Ladakh. We can counteract that by offering Ladakh and North Eastern area to China. There have been border incidents between India and China recently at that place.



As I have said before,



"When Nowjot Singh Sidhu attends Imran Khan's fourth marriage as the Prime Minister of Punjab, Kashmir will be free".