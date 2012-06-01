Kashmir Premier League (KPL) cricket starts in Pakistan

KPL (Kashmir Premier League) cricket starts in Pakistan
Kashmir Premier League all set to kick off from August 6
Launch and countdowns for the league happened in an exciting draft event held in Islamabad on July, 3.
Countdowns for the first edition of Kashmir Premier League (KPL 2021) kicked off with a draft event held on July, 3 in Islamabad.
All six of the franchise owners, along with the teams’ respective think-tanks participated in the event, all in a bid to pick the most balanced team which could potentially claim the inaugural title of the Kashmir Premier League.
The red carpet of the event kicked off with the arrival of the invitees which included some renowned names from different fields. Chairman Kashmir committee, Mr. Shehryar Khan Afridi, Senator Faisal Javed, President KPL Arif Malik, and CEO KPL Shehzad Chaudhry attended the event.
Wasim Akram, vice president of KPL
Cricketing legend Waseem Akram (Vice President KPL), Shahid Afridi (Brand Ambassador), Inzamam ul Haq, Shoaib Malik, Saeed Ajmal, Umar Gul, Umar Amin and Abdul Razzaq also graced the event with their presence.
The honourable guests shared their views with the media upon arrival, and showed a lot of excitement for a league that would represent Kashmir in the world of cricket for the very first time.
A quick look at the attendees of the event
The event started with a welcome speech delivered by Director Cricket Operations KPL Taimoor Ali Khan. He spoke about how young talent from Kashmir would be promoted by the league on an international level.
Vice President of KPL Wasim Akram was the first guest to speak to the audience, followed by Shahid Afridi, who is also the brand ambassador of the KPL.
Shahid Afridi, brand ambassador of KPL
Both highlighted the importance of KPL as an initiative towards a better and prosperous Kashmir. They further praised and admired the efforts of the KPL management towards the initiative.
Senator Faisal Javed and Chairman Parliamentary Committee, Shehryar Khan Afridi, also congratulated the management for this revolutionary initiative. They also endorsed the KPL, and promised continuous support from the government at every step for the success of the league.
Soon after, the players’ auction began and all the six franchises got busy picking players in the various categories of Overseas, Platinum, Diamond, Gold, Silver and Emerging.
The six teams participating in the KPL 2021 are Rawlakot Hawks captained by Shahid Afridi, Muzafarabad Tigers captained by Muhammd Hafeez, Mirpur Royals captained by Shoaib Malik, Kotli Lions Captained by Fakhar Zaman, Bagh Stallions captained by Shadab Khan, and Overseas Warrior captained by Imad Wasim.
The draft event concluded with a commitment towards a successful inaugural season of the Kashmir Premier League which will be starting from August, 6 to 17 2021, in Muzaffarabad, A J & K.
This content is a paid advertisment by KPL and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.
The event will be held in Azad Kashmir, Muzaffarabad.
