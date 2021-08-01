Raj-Hindustani
SENIOR MEMBER
- May 4, 2019
- 2,512
- -29
- Country
-
- Location
-
Kashmir Premier League Controversy: 'PCB Welcome to Raise the Matter to ICC' - BCCI
BCCI has been targeted for its alleged role of targeting players, Boards supporting Kashmir Premier League,
The controversy over Kashmir Premier League is creating a battle between the Board of Control and Pakistan Cricket Board
The controversy over Kashmir Premier League is creating a battle between the Board of Control and Pakistan Cricket Board. On Saturday, the PCB released a statement slamming BCCI’s alleged warning to several cricket boards against allowing their former players to take part in the tournament. The PCB said they would take up the matter with the ICC, calling BCCI’s actions against the spirit of the game.
Rashid Latif, Herschelle Gibbs allege BCCI of Warning Cricket Boards Against Participation in the Kashmir Premier League
Earlier on Saturday, former South African player Gibbs took to Twitter to slam the BCCI for interfering by bringing in their ‘political agenda’. News Agency ANI quoted an unnamed BCCI official as responding on their behalf, saying the board was well within its rights to do so.
Not Only Cricketers, But a Lot of People are in Denial Mode: Maninder Singh on Mental Health Issues
RELATED NEWS
“The fact that the Indian cricketing ecosystem is the most sought after for cricketing opportunities globally, should not be envied by the PCB."
ANI quoted the official as saying the PCB was confused, and that permitting anyone from playing or working in cricket in India was ‘purely an internal matter’. The official compared it to the restriction on Pakistan players in the IPL.
“They are welcome to raise the matter at the ICC and one can understand where this is coming from but the question that they need to ask themselves is whether it is on account of government interference in their working since the prime minister of Pakistan is officially their patron as per their own constitution. It is time to consider whether this issue also ought to be raised at the ICC."
The KPL will have six participating teams and they have drafted few foreign players like former Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan, former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs and four former England cricketers among others.
Get all the.
I must say that it is about Tournament in a disputed territory as per the UN.
BCCI has every right to inform them if they will take the part then they will not allow in India.
BCCI indirectly supported PCL by not doing the same and allowed players to play in IPL. Otherwise, most of the TOP foreign players could not be playing in PCL.
It is a huge difference in the total budget- Total budget of one IPL franchise = Total budget of the PCL tournament.
BCCI has been targeted for its alleged role of targeting players, Boards supporting Kashmir Premier League,
The controversy over Kashmir Premier League is creating a battle between the Board of Control and Pakistan Cricket Board
- LAST UPDATED:AUGUST 01, 2021, 15:27 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
FacebookTwitterInstagramTelegramGoogle News
The controversy over Kashmir Premier League is creating a battle between the Board of Control and Pakistan Cricket Board. On Saturday, the PCB released a statement slamming BCCI’s alleged warning to several cricket boards against allowing their former players to take part in the tournament. The PCB said they would take up the matter with the ICC, calling BCCI’s actions against the spirit of the game.
Rashid Latif, Herschelle Gibbs allege BCCI of Warning Cricket Boards Against Participation in the Kashmir Premier League
Earlier on Saturday, former South African player Gibbs took to Twitter to slam the BCCI for interfering by bringing in their ‘political agenda’. News Agency ANI quoted an unnamed BCCI official as responding on their behalf, saying the board was well within its rights to do so.
Not Only Cricketers, But a Lot of People are in Denial Mode: Maninder Singh on Mental Health Issues
RELATED NEWS
On This Day: South Africa’s Gibbs Became the First Player to Hit 6 sixes in an Over in International Cricket
Mumbai Indians Celebrate Kieron Pollard Hitting 6 Sixes, Dub Him the ‘GOAT’
“The fact that the Indian cricketing ecosystem is the most sought after for cricketing opportunities globally, should not be envied by the PCB."
ANI quoted the official as saying the PCB was confused, and that permitting anyone from playing or working in cricket in India was ‘purely an internal matter’. The official compared it to the restriction on Pakistan players in the IPL.
“They are welcome to raise the matter at the ICC and one can understand where this is coming from but the question that they need to ask themselves is whether it is on account of government interference in their working since the prime minister of Pakistan is officially their patron as per their own constitution. It is time to consider whether this issue also ought to be raised at the ICC."
The KPL will have six participating teams and they have drafted few foreign players like former Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan, former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs and four former England cricketers among others.
Get all the.
Kashmir Premier League Controversy: 'PCB Welcome to Raise the Matter to ICC' - BCCI
The controversy over Kashmir Premier League is creating a battle between the Board of Control and Pakistan Cricket Board.
www.news18.com
I must say that it is about Tournament in a disputed territory as per the UN.
BCCI has every right to inform them if they will take the part then they will not allow in India.
BCCI indirectly supported PCL by not doing the same and allowed players to play in IPL. Otherwise, most of the TOP foreign players could not be playing in PCL.
It is a huge difference in the total budget- Total budget of one IPL franchise = Total budget of the PCL tournament.
Last edited: